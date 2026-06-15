Every Dinner Party Had This Appliance In The '70s — Now It's A Thrift Store Relic
Back in the 1970s, there was one vintage kitchen appliance imperative to throwing the perfect dinner party: the warming tray. Warming trays would keep food warm all evening, allowing guests to revisit dishes at their leisure without the risk of food getting cold. Developed by Lewis L. Salton of Salton Inc., manufacturer of other innovative products like the once-popular George Foreman Grill, the warming tray was first released in the 1940s. It gained popularity, and competition, decades later, with other brands creating similar products (such as the Cornwall Hot Electric Tray).
The trays plugged right into the wall and had knobs to adjust heat settings. They came in various sizes and styles, some even had lids. Some were simply in tray form while others, like the Salton "Hotable" Buffet No. H-169, were actual tables that could be rolled out with foldout surfaces and serving drawers. Many of them had "hot spots," which would heat up even more (for piping hot liquids like coffee, tea, or gravy). The hot spots couldn't be used for food dishes, as they would overheat or burn them. And although warming trays are nowhere near as popular or ubiquitous today, people do still use them.
Warming trays in the present day (and where to find them)
Warming trays (even Salton-branded ones) are still manufactured and sold today. You can easily find them at big box stores like Target, Walmart, or Amazon (and some people, to this day, still swear by them). However, these newer models look a lot different than their '70s predecessors — they're sleeker, more industrial-looking, and sort of devoid of any style or personality (just function). That said, they'll still get the job done, albeit without the style and beautiful mid-century designs.
If you're set on bringing that '70s vibe to your modern-day events and dinner parties, however, the original vintage trays are definitely still around if you know where to look. You'll most likely find them relatively easily by scouring thrift and second-stores (or vintage shops), and usually at pretty affordable prices. They're also readily available (in seemingly every style imaginable) on websites like Etsy or eBay. And if you're worried about whether or not an older appliance would still work properly now, it certainly depends — many people who still have their original '70s warming trays today claim they still work pretty great. (Be sure to handle it with care and always be safe when it comes to using vintage appliances, of course).