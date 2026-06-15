Every Dinner Party Had This Appliance In The '70s — Now It's A Thrift Store Relic

Back in the 1970s, there was one vintage kitchen appliance imperative to throwing the perfect dinner party: the warming tray. Warming trays would keep food warm all evening, allowing guests to revisit dishes at their leisure without the risk of food getting cold. Developed by Lewis L. Salton of Salton Inc., manufacturer of other innovative products like the once-popular George Foreman Grill, the warming tray was first released in the 1940s. It gained popularity, and competition, decades later, with other brands creating similar products (such as the Cornwall Hot Electric Tray).

The trays plugged right into the wall and had knobs to adjust heat settings. They came in various sizes and styles, some even had lids. Some were simply in tray form while others, like the Salton "Hotable" Buffet No. H-169, were actual tables that could be rolled out with foldout surfaces and serving drawers. Many of them had "hot spots," which would heat up even more (for piping hot liquids like coffee, tea, or gravy). The hot spots couldn't be used for food dishes, as they would overheat or burn them. And although warming trays are nowhere near as popular or ubiquitous today, people do still use them.