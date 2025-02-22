Why The George Foreman Grill Was So Popular — And Why It Isn't Any More

If you were a '90s kid, there's a good chance you remember American pro boxer George Foreman appearing on commercials or QVC segments to sell his "lean, mean, fat-reducing grilling machine" — also known as the George Foreman grill. When it comes to kitchen appliances, the George Foreman grill was a veritable phenomenon during its peak in the late '90s and early 2000s. Foreman himself didn't invent it, but by signing on as its namesake, made one of the biggest celebrity brand deals in the world.

Roughly resembling a panini press in shape and size, the George Foreman grill was a straightforward gadget. You'd basically just put your meat into the countertop grill as you would a sandwich press, and both sides would be grilled simultaneously. The grilling surface had a slight downward angle and a drip tray underneath that would then drain fat from the meat as it grills. Of course, you could also grill veggies with it, but the grill was typically presented as a meat-cooking machine, for grilling anything from bratwurst to chicken to burgers.

It was an astonishing success, with some 100 million grills sold. Part of its success was its convenience: Not only was it small, but it was incredibly easy to use. You would just turn it on, throw meat in, and, thanks to a non-stick surface, wipe it clean right after — as a result, it was sometimes held up as a way for men with poor cooking skills to get into the craft.