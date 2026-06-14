Customers Adore The Decadent Mashed Potatoes At This Upscale Steakhouse Chain

It's no wonder soft, creamy mashed potatoes with butter are a classic side dish. They're as simple as they are delicious. But even though restaurant mashed potatoes are typically richer and tastier than what you can make at home, when a professional kitchen really knows how to prepare them, the dish becomes an absolute thing of beauty. Enter Mastro's, a Landry's Inc.-owned steakhouse brand that many customers claim has figured out how to take the spuds to a whole new level.

The upscale chain originated in Scottsdale, Arizona, and now has 27 locations across nine states and Washington, D.C. With these mashed potatoes, we're talking decadence on top of decadence on top of decadence. While there are standard garlic mashed potatoes on the menu for $15, the luxuriousness comes out in full force with Mastro's lobster mashed potatoes. It's undoubtedly one of the best potato side dishes you'll find at any steakhouse chain.

But at $48, this certainly isn't a cheap side. Then again, when is lobster ever cheap? Load the crustacean onto creamy, buttery mashed potatoes, and you've got a "side" item that might just be worthy enough to stand on its own as an entire meal. Mastro's is the type of restaurant you go to knowing full well the cost. It's meant to be a special occasion steakhouse, so there shouldn't be too much sticker shock if you've done your research. And while close to $50 might seem extreme for mashed potatoes — even when packed with lobster — the reviews suggest it's well worth the price.