Customers Adore The Decadent Mashed Potatoes At This Upscale Steakhouse Chain
It's no wonder soft, creamy mashed potatoes with butter are a classic side dish. They're as simple as they are delicious. But even though restaurant mashed potatoes are typically richer and tastier than what you can make at home, when a professional kitchen really knows how to prepare them, the dish becomes an absolute thing of beauty. Enter Mastro's, a Landry's Inc.-owned steakhouse brand that many customers claim has figured out how to take the spuds to a whole new level.
The upscale chain originated in Scottsdale, Arizona, and now has 27 locations across nine states and Washington, D.C. With these mashed potatoes, we're talking decadence on top of decadence on top of decadence. While there are standard garlic mashed potatoes on the menu for $15, the luxuriousness comes out in full force with Mastro's lobster mashed potatoes. It's undoubtedly one of the best potato side dishes you'll find at any steakhouse chain.
But at $48, this certainly isn't a cheap side. Then again, when is lobster ever cheap? Load the crustacean onto creamy, buttery mashed potatoes, and you've got a "side" item that might just be worthy enough to stand on its own as an entire meal. Mastro's is the type of restaurant you go to knowing full well the cost. It's meant to be a special occasion steakhouse, so there shouldn't be too much sticker shock if you've done your research. And while close to $50 might seem extreme for mashed potatoes — even when packed with lobster — the reviews suggest it's well worth the price.
The reviews tell the story of this decadent side dish
A quick search on social media shows just how much love customers have for this lobster mash. On Yelp, the Mastro's in Beverly Hills, California, has a decent 3.7 rating based on nearly 1,500 reviews, but the praise for the lobster mashed potatoes is overwhelming. Several reviews call the side a must-have item. One Yelper swoons about the steak and the mash: "The steak was absolutely incredible, and the lobster mashed potatoes were the best I've ever tasted."
On Tripadvisor, the love continues: "I ordered the Filet and my husband got the New York Strip, and both were excellent. But what tied it all together was the lobster mashed potatoes," notes one satisfied diner. Another Tripadvisor user compliments the dish for its large lobster chunks and generous portion. Then there's the TikToker who calls this side one of the two best items at Mastro's.
Richard Rodriguez — the executive chef at Mastro's Scottsdale location — shared what goes into the dish with Phoenix Magazine, revealing that it features russet potatoes, heavy cream, butter, roasted garlic, Maine lobster, and Old Bay Seasoning. While you could try to replicate it, for the ultimate experience, you might want to taste this dish in the restaurant at least once. It's not cheap, but reviewers online say the mash can serve two to four people, making it a great shareable side. Split the cost so everyone can get a bite or two of those decadent shellfish-packed spuds.