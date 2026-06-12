The $2 Pantry Packet That Makes Eggs Benedict Effortless

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We all have our favorite dishes we order when we go out for breakfast or brunch. For me, it's eggs Benedict. Toasted English muffins, sliced ham, and perfectly poached eggs, all drenched in a rich, creamy hollandaise sauce — who could ask for more? I'm a bit too intimidated by the delicate nature of this mother sauce of classical cuisine to make it from scratch, even though it isn't all that hard to make it at home. So, eggs Benedict continued to be my eating out breakfast of choice for years — until I discovered a hollandaise sauce seasoning packet that costs around $2.

You might consider using a powdered mix cheating, but I'm all about a fully stocked pantry that lets me make just about anything in a pinch, especially when it tastes good. These sauce packets, such as the Knorr Hollandaise Sauce Mix or McCormick Hollandaise Sauce Mix, certainly fit the bill. Nothing beats the rich, buttery flavor and creamy texture of a freshly made hollandaise, but these little packets come pretty darn close, and without the risk of the sauce breaking if the temperature is off, the butter is added too quickly, or you fail to whisk the ingredients together properly.

These packets are so simple to use that you can whip up an amazing eggs Benedict in minutes. Simply whisk the contents of the sauce packet with water and butter. From there, simmer lightly for a few minutes until it reaches the consistency you want. Whenever these convenient sauce packs are on sale, I stock up so I know I can always make my favorite breakfast without having to go out to eat.