The $2 Pantry Packet That Makes Eggs Benedict Effortless
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We all have our favorite dishes we order when we go out for breakfast or brunch. For me, it's eggs Benedict. Toasted English muffins, sliced ham, and perfectly poached eggs, all drenched in a rich, creamy hollandaise sauce — who could ask for more? I'm a bit too intimidated by the delicate nature of this mother sauce of classical cuisine to make it from scratch, even though it isn't all that hard to make it at home. So, eggs Benedict continued to be my eating out breakfast of choice for years — until I discovered a hollandaise sauce seasoning packet that costs around $2.
You might consider using a powdered mix cheating, but I'm all about a fully stocked pantry that lets me make just about anything in a pinch, especially when it tastes good. These sauce packets, such as the Knorr Hollandaise Sauce Mix or McCormick Hollandaise Sauce Mix, certainly fit the bill. Nothing beats the rich, buttery flavor and creamy texture of a freshly made hollandaise, but these little packets come pretty darn close, and without the risk of the sauce breaking if the temperature is off, the butter is added too quickly, or you fail to whisk the ingredients together properly.
These packets are so simple to use that you can whip up an amazing eggs Benedict in minutes. Simply whisk the contents of the sauce packet with water and butter. From there, simmer lightly for a few minutes until it reaches the consistency you want. Whenever these convenient sauce packs are on sale, I stock up so I know I can always make my favorite breakfast without having to go out to eat.
Eggs Benedict is just the beginning
Being able to make hollandaise sauce in a matter of minutes is a game changer, but it isn't just eggs Benedict that benefits. Another common use for hollandaise sauce, which is deeply rooted in French cuisine, is to top asparagus. The buttery, lemony flavor of the sauce is the perfect complement to the earthy crunch of the asparagus, while the contrasting textures are practically made for each other. Just as it gives asparagus a special flair, this sauce works great on any vegetable that you want to jazz up.
That slightly tangy flavor and rich, creamy texture are equally suited to meats and seafood. Hollandaise goes great drizzled over fish, lobster, grilled shrimp, and seared scallops. A grilled filet mignon only tastes better with a delicious sauce, as do meats such as chicken and pork. Then, there are potatoes; whether mashed, smashed, roasted, or baked, a drizzle of hollandaise gives them the perfect pop of flavor.
When it comes to the sauce itself, you can tweak it in a number of ways to give your meal more personality. During its brief cooking time, add an Asian-inspired umami blast by incorporating a bit of miso paste, or sprinkle in some chili powder to give it a spicy south-of-the-border kick — especially if you switch out the ham for some carne asada or barbacoa, and top it off with salsa.