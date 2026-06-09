Can Restaurants Actually Ban Children?

You may or may not have a staunch opinion on children in restaurants, but there are definitely some people who get upset when their dining experience is interrupted by a tantrum-throwing toddler. On the flip side, many believe that children should be able to accompany their parents wherever they choose to dine; after all, kids can't learn the rules of fine-dining etiquette unless they're exposed to them. And while there are plenty of options like meal delivery services for parents who don't want to cook (or head out with their toddlers), families still have the right to enjoy a meal out together. Some restaurants take the issue into their own hands, banning children during certain hours or, in some cases, altogether. It doesn't fall under the category of age discrimination, which applies specifically to employment, but you might still be wondering if those bans are legal.

To find out, Chowhound reached out to Doug Burnetti, founder of law firm Burnetti, P.A. in Lakeland, Florida. "There are no federal laws prohibiting a complete ban on children," he said. If a restaurant chooses to enact a ban, it has the right to do so; but things are actually a bit more nuanced than that. According to Burnetti, these bans are legal, but if a restaurant doesn't enforce theirs consistently (like making certain exceptions for some customers while banning others based on race, religion, or disability), the issue of discrimination could arise. While this answers the question on a federal level, each restaurant also has to follow the laws within its own state. And when it comes to banning children, those laws can vary from place to place.