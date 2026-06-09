Make Potato Salad Taste 10x Better With A Dollop Of This Tangy Ingredient

The warmer months are for enjoying classic barbecue dishes, and potato salad is always a fan favorite around the grill. While there are various forms of potato salad around the world, the American version typically consists of diced potatoes, mayonnaise, vinegar, hard-boiled eggs, celery, spices, and other ingredients that create a creamy and light result. This cold dish makes for a great side to add to any picnic table, and there is more than one method you can use to achieve the perfect potato salad. If you're looking for an ultra creamy salad, cream cheese is the unexpected ingredient you need to be adding to yours.

While there are a number of secret ingredients you could add to your potato salad (like a sprinkle of sugar) to make it even better, cream cheese is one that works for just about any recipe. You can swap a portion of the mayo that your recipe calls for with cream cheese, or you can even fully replace the mayo altogether with it. Mayo can be overpowering in a potato salad, and using the cream cheese as a replacement for some or all of it will add just the right texture to make your salad smooth. Plus, the cream cheese adds a savory and slightly tangy flavor that will take your dish to the next level. Once you try your potato salad this way, you won't want to make it any other way.