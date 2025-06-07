The Secret Sweet Ingredient You Never Knew Your Potato Salad Was Missing

Potato salad can stir up strong opinions. Mayo or mustard? Warm or cold? Pickles, herbs, or hard pass? But here is a curveball that might shake up your entire recipe box: a spoonful of sugar. Yes, really. That little pinch of sweetness is the secret ingredient your potato salad didn't know it was missing.

Before you clutch your paprika and run, let's talk about why this works. Sugar in your salad (even an herbed potato salad recipe) isn't about turning it into dessert. It's about balance. Potatoes are starchy and earthy. Mayo is rich. Mustard is sharp. Onions and pickles bring tang and bite. Amidst all that intensity, sugar slides in quietly and smooths out the edges. It softens the sour, tempers the sharpness, and brings the whole thing together like a diplomatic garnish.

Old-school cooks have been slipping sugar into potato salad for decades. Just check out any "world's best" potato salad recipe and you will usually find a teaspoon or two tucked into the dressing. It is not there to be noticed — it is there to be felt. It's the reason some versions just taste better, and you can't quite put your finger on why.