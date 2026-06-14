What It Was Like Eating At The First Golden Corral In The '70s

Golden Corral is known today as a buffet-style diner that doesn't hold back on serving up the best value in breakfast buffet options. The restaurant chain prides itself on making dining affordable for everyone, creating a laid-back, family-centric dining vibe. When the first restaurant was opened in January of 1973, the dining experience and menu looked very different to reflect needs and interests of diners of the time. These days, the chain made a huge comeback after a period of struggling and has made several changes since first opening over 50 years ago.

With the first store opening in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the restaurant chain was mainly a family steakhouse rather than a buffet spot. Making a visit to Golden Corral in the '70s revolved around family-friendly atmospheres and low-cost dining. For starters, the menu was very simple, and mostly centered around steak. During the '70s, the restaurant offered its signature Golden Corral Steak, which came with baked potato or fries and was the restaurant's specialty. You could also order a hamburger, beef tips, honey cured ham steak, rib eye steak, and shish kebab. The prices typically ranged from 99 cents for a hamburger to $4.19 for a large sirloin steak meal.