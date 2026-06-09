When It Comes To BBQ, This Type Of Charcoal Has One Frustrating Downside

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If you've decided to use a charcoal grill instead of a gas grill for your outdoor cooking this year, you should know there are a few types of charcoal to choose from. Lump charcoal is a popular choice; however, it has a downside.

It's great for hot, fast cooking, but it can be frustrating for the low-and-slow barbecue cooking style because it burns too quickly and is more difficult to manage. Lump charcoal can rapidly reach 575 degrees Fahrenheit and remain at this temperature for about 15 minutes, but then, it cools down to low in about 30 minutes. It's best used for grilling with high, direct heat rather than barbecuing, which requires slow-burning, indirect heat.

Lump charcoal is made of carbonized wood, which is produced when the wood pieces are heated at intensely high heat with minimal oxygen present, removing the natural chemicals, moisture, and sap to create very pure charcoal. It's generally considered a very clean-burning coal, with less ash and smoke. However, the natural lump sizes are inconsistent, so it's difficult to maintain consistent heat over time. If that's all you have, there are a couple of ways to use lump charcoal for longer cook times, though it may be more helpful to consider another charcoal variety long-term.