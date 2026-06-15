The Only 2 Seasonings Culver's Uses For Its ButterBurgers

If you live in a state that has a Culver's, you may be familiar with the chain's famous and delicious ButterBurgers. This regional burger style is a staple of Wisconsin, where Culver's originated, and involves infusing butter into the burger meat or using it as a thick spread on the bun. At Culver's, which opts for bun buttering, you'll find a variety of ButterBurgers to choose from, and we've ranked every last one of them. The dairy product is a major factor in their rich flavor, but many customers also rave about how well-seasoned the patties taste. While you might assume Culver's uses a secret blend of seasonings, the chain actually relies on a simple but tried-and-true combination — salt and pepper.

Based on behind-the-scenes videos on social media, when Culver's grill masters (their official title) make the restaurant's iconic ButterBurgers, it seems the salt-and-pepper mixture is added to the raw side after the ground beef has been pressed flat on the griddle, right before it's flipped. These patties are smashed thin to develop flavor and texture while preserving juiciness. It's a quick process — the burgers are cooked on the flat top for only around 45 seconds per side, according to several self-described current and former employees on Reddit.