The Best Temperature For Cooking Tender Baby Back Ribs In The Oven

Summertime means grilling season, but if you don't have access to a grill, that doesn't mean you can't still cook up dishes like tender baby back ribs. Oven-baked baby back ribs won't yield quite the same flavor that you'd get with a smoker simply because they'll lack that wood-fired element, but with just the right oven temperature and a good-quality store-bought barbecue sauce, you can make succulent ribs, no smoke required. For the best results, cook the ribs low and slow, keeping the temperature under 300 degrees Fahrenheit — aim for somewhere between 250 degrees Fahrenheit and 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

Not all meats tenderize equally. While some cuts of chicken can reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes and be perfectly juicy and pull-apart, ribs need a little extra cook time because they break down more slowly. Pork is safe to consume once cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, but to achieve tenderness, you need the collagen within the ribs to break down, and this doesn't even start to happen until around 160 degrees Fahrenheit. To get that true melt-in-your-mouth consistency, though, keep them in the oven until they're right around 200 degrees Fahrenheit internally. The lower oven temperature ensures the collagen has enough time to go through that process, which is why baking them for hours is necessary.