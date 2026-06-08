Never Lose The Lid To Your Water Bottle Again With This Simple Storage Tip

If you've ever reached for your water bottle only to realize the lid has mysteriously vanished, you're not alone. Reusable water bottle lids have a habit of disappearing. The lids seem to hide in the depths of crowded kitchen cabinets, disappear in the back of drawers, and even roll under large kitchen appliances never to be seen again. The good news is there's a simple storage tip that will make sure you never lose your water bottle lids again.

Are you ready for this hack? Just store your water bottle with the lid secured to it instead of stashing it separately. You won't misplace the lid if you just store it with the bottle. Even if you usually let your water bottle air dry after cleaning it, you can attach the lid but screw it on loosely enough that there's still some airflow so it will dry. You can also keep the lid and bottle separately until the pieces are completely dry before you securing them together.

The key is to not close the lid tightly until all pieces are completely dry so you don't accidentally grow some mold in your water bottle (ew). If there's dampness in the bottle that isn't allowed to dry off, you might create a little ecosystem of bacteria in there that can make you sick. It's important to clean your reusable water bottle regularly, and allow it to air dry before storing or using it again. This is why some people have more than one water bottle.