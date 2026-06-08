Never Lose The Lid To Your Water Bottle Again With This Simple Storage Tip
If you've ever reached for your water bottle only to realize the lid has mysteriously vanished, you're not alone. Reusable water bottle lids have a habit of disappearing. The lids seem to hide in the depths of crowded kitchen cabinets, disappear in the back of drawers, and even roll under large kitchen appliances never to be seen again. The good news is there's a simple storage tip that will make sure you never lose your water bottle lids again.
Are you ready for this hack? Just store your water bottle with the lid secured to it instead of stashing it separately. You won't misplace the lid if you just store it with the bottle. Even if you usually let your water bottle air dry after cleaning it, you can attach the lid but screw it on loosely enough that there's still some airflow so it will dry. You can also keep the lid and bottle separately until the pieces are completely dry before you securing them together.
The key is to not close the lid tightly until all pieces are completely dry so you don't accidentally grow some mold in your water bottle (ew). If there's dampness in the bottle that isn't allowed to dry off, you might create a little ecosystem of bacteria in there that can make you sick. It's important to clean your reusable water bottle regularly, and allow it to air dry before storing or using it again. This is why some people have more than one water bottle.
How to look out for mold and clean your water bottle before storage
Whatever material your water bottle is made of, you need to clean it at least weekly. Or, clean it anytime there is an awful smell in the bottle, which can be a sign of mold. Other signs of mold to watchout for are cloudy-looking water, a film on the inside of your water bottle, or bad-tasting water. Check those lids, too.
The best way to clean your water bottle is by taking it apart, even little pieces like any straws or removable components. Put it in the dishwasher (provided the bottle is dishwasher safe, of course) so the hot water and soap gets into every nook and cranny. You can do wash it daily too, which may be easier to remember. At the end of the day, just place the bottle in a cycle with your dinner dishes and it will be clean, dry, and ready for you in the morning.
If dishwasher is not an option, you can hand wash everything with soap and water (you can also use vinegar for a more thorough clean). Try making your own water bottle cleaning tablets to keep on hand, too. It will make cleaning time a little more convenient. Don't forget to wash all your stylish hydration gear like the cute water bottle purse, too. These can just be popped in the laundry with your clothes. They're convenient reusable (and stylish) bags you can throw around your shoulder to free up your hands when you need your water bottle handy.