The Tangy Cabbage Side Dish People Eat For More Than Just The Flavor

There are plenty of ways to use sauerkraut in your cooking, whether it be as a delicious side dish to pork or stuffed into your Reuben sandwich. But there's more to this tangy cabbage dish than just great taste — it's also really good for your health. In addition to being packed with vitamins (in particular A, B, C, and K), sauerkraut is a fermented food and has long been linked to providing nutritional benefits, particularly when it comes to your gut. And although raw cabbage is also good for you, the science of the fermentation process it goes through to become sauerkraut is why it's so beneficial to the digestive system specifically.

According to a 2025 study conducted by the University of California, Davis and published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the fermentation process itself changes the nutritional profile of cabbage and increases the amount of good-for-your-gut metabolites it provides. The same study found that sauerkraut aids in protecting intestinal cells against inflammation — something regular cabbage does not do on its own. For this reason, incorporating sauerkraut into your diet regularly is beneficial for your digestive tract, helping it to better fight against inflammation and other stomach troubles. So for better gut health, consider adding in some sauerkraut to your diet — the trillions of bacteria in your gut microbiome will thank you.