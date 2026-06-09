One Of The Best Pizza Upgrades Is Hiding In Your Condiment Drawer
When it comes to condiments on pizza, perhaps your taste buds are inching toward ranch or a drizzle of hot honey. But there's another great way to upgrade your pizza that might just be hiding in your condiment drawer. Sriracha tastes good on pretty much everything — heck, it's even a great spicy condiment to make ice cream with. But when drizzled on pizza, it elevates that pie with a sweet, tangy heat and subtle garlic flavor, giving your tastebuds a delectable new pizza-condiment duo to obsess over. And just as sriracha goes with plenty of different foods, it also works well with most (if not all, depending who you ask) types of pizza.
The pairing is especially good on pizza topped with meats or veggies, as it enhances and complements their flavors as well as adds some spice. It's also particularly good on a plain cheese pizza, giving it just a tad more flavor. Plus, the tanginess and heat of the sriracha tastes incredible when paired with the melted cheese and oily crust. This is because the richness of the cheese and density of the bread make it so the sriracha isn't too overwhelming — it sort of blends into the other flavors, giving you just the right amount of a kick while still allowing the other ingredients to stand out.
The best ways to combine sriracha and pizza
Whether you drizzle sriracha on top of a slice or squirt out a dollop of it on the plate to dip, there's no wrong way to add this sauce to your pizza. If you want to get creative, you can add in other ingredients — combining sriracha and ranch, for example, which might just send you to pizza heaven. Mayonnaise is another condiment that would mix well with sriracha for a fantastic pizza dipping sauce, and it would also help to tone down the heat without losing flavor. And why not add more spice and cheesiness to the mix — throw on some crushed peppers (like the ones you find in your pizza delivery box) and parmesan cheese for a deliciously loaded pie.
You can also pair sriracha with Asian-style pizzas (think a Korean BBQ or Thai basil pie), the flavors will all complement nicely. Additionally, if you're making pizza at home and really want a kick, you could also use sriracha in the actual pizza sauce for a more even spiciness. And while sriracha is delicious on actually good pizza, it's also the perfect way to instantly inject flavor and life into one that's not so good — it gives a glow-up to frozen pizzas and reheated slices from the day before.