One Of The Best Pizza Upgrades Is Hiding In Your Condiment Drawer

When it comes to condiments on pizza, perhaps your taste buds are inching toward ranch or a drizzle of hot honey. But there's another great way to upgrade your pizza that might just be hiding in your condiment drawer. Sriracha tastes good on pretty much everything — heck, it's even a great spicy condiment to make ice cream with. But when drizzled on pizza, it elevates that pie with a sweet, tangy heat and subtle garlic flavor, giving your tastebuds a delectable new pizza-condiment duo to obsess over. And just as sriracha goes with plenty of different foods, it also works well with most (if not all, depending who you ask) types of pizza.

The pairing is especially good on pizza topped with meats or veggies, as it enhances and complements their flavors as well as adds some spice. It's also particularly good on a plain cheese pizza, giving it just a tad more flavor. Plus, the tanginess and heat of the sriracha tastes incredible when paired with the melted cheese and oily crust. This is because the richness of the cheese and density of the bread make it so the sriracha isn't too overwhelming — it sort of blends into the other flavors, giving you just the right amount of a kick while still allowing the other ingredients to stand out.