Charred Lemons Take Potato Salad To New Heights
When life gives you lemons, char them and add them to your old-fashioned potato salad. You heard us right! Those lemons on your counter are good for much more than just squeezing into lemonade (though that is one delicious use for the bright citrus fruit). Try taking them to the sweet-savory side with a little bit of caramelization and heat-enhanced flavor. Adding a smidge of lemon juice to potato salad isn't unheard of. Citrus juice brings a tart vivacity to the rich, creamy salad, but we think that lemon could be doing just a little bit more.
This is where charring comes in. Don't flavor your food with raw lemons, try charring them instead. Charred lemons are easy to make. Simply cut your lemons in half width wise and place the flat, sliced side on a hot, lubricated pan and cook until there is a slight char and browning on the lemons. The effect of this short stint in the pan is clear: charred lemons have a less acidic, sweeter, deeper, and more intricate taste than their raw counterpart. Plus, they are much easier to juice and add to the potato salad dressing afterward. This sweet, more complex taste will make a great addition to your spud centric salad, bringing that signature lemon flavor, but with more of a well-developed flavor profile.
To enhance the char, follow the smoke
Adding charred lemon juice to your potato salad is a great way to pack in some much needed depth to the cookout classic. But what if we took this tip a step further by grilling lemons rather than charring them in a pan? Grilling your lemons will give you a similar flavor change as charring them on your stove, while also adding a smoky element to the citrus fruit that just might change your potato salad game entirely. This is especially true if you're using a charcoal or wood fire grill, as these will infuse a more intense smoked flavor to, well, just about anything.
You can also try grilling your potatoes before adding them to your salad. This will bring out even more smoky flavor, making this dish hearty enough to share a plate with your burgers and dogs. Now, if you don't have a backyard grill but still want to add a smoky edge to your salad, you can substitute in a small amount of liquid smoke (about a quarter to one teaspoon). To add even more depth, you can toss chopped bacon into your lemony potato salad; this will infuse a savory flavor that is offset by the sweet, charred complexity of your lemon. Or, you can do as Bobby Flay does and dress your potato salad with more bacon drippings. Of course, these are just a few suggestions. The world is your Tupperware, fill it with whatever kind of spud preparation you so please.