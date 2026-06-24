Charred Lemons Take Potato Salad To New Heights

Adding charred lemon juice to your potato salad is a great way to pack in some much needed depth to the cookout classic. But what if we took this tip a step further by grilling lemons rather than charring them in a pan? Grilling your lemons will give you a similar flavor change as charring them on your stove, while also adding a smoky element to the citrus fruit that just might change your potato salad game entirely. This is especially true if you're using a charcoal or wood fire grill, as these will infuse a more intense smoked flavor to, well, just about anything.

You can also try grilling your potatoes before adding them to your salad. This will bring out even more smoky flavor, making this dish hearty enough to share a plate with your burgers and dogs. Now, if you don't have a backyard grill but still want to add a smoky edge to your salad, you can substitute in a small amount of liquid smoke (about a quarter to one teaspoon). To add even more depth, you can toss chopped bacon into your lemony potato salad; this will infuse a savory flavor that is offset by the sweet, charred complexity of your lemon. Or, you can do as Bobby Flay does and dress your potato salad with more bacon drippings. Of course, these are just a few suggestions. The world is your Tupperware, fill it with whatever kind of spud preparation you so please.