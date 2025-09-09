Next Time You Make Potato Salad Dress It Like Bobby Flay

How does Bobby Flay make his potato salad? The celebrity chef has as much of a knack for dressing potato salad as Julia Child. Nowhere is this more apparent than when he makes his German version of the classic side dish. In a video on YouTube, he drops the bits of thick bacon he's cut up to into a pan with his signature flair. Next to the smoke-flavored meat, red new potatoes and chopped onion halves bubble in a pot a few burners over, creating an aromatic delight in his kitchen.

For the uninitiated, it may seem like the dressing part of his German potato salad recipe is coming way, way down the road. However, the fatty bacon and the drippings it'll leave behind are just the first step in the dressing of his potato salad. It's no exaggeration to say that, for Flay, the process of making potato salad is the process of making the dressing for it. It's all one unified project, with no ingredient being more important than another.

He cooks the bacon to a golden brown crispy before he scrapes it from the pan, taking care to leave the grease in its skillet. Diced red onions get tossed into the bacon fat, becoming the next step in the dressing equation. He willingly pushes past his preference for canola oil in this dish because the bacon-soaked onions will add a smoky and savory flavor and caramelized texture that's central to the dressing's flavor profile.