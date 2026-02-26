The Reason Restaurant Pork Chops Always Taste Better Than Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eating out can be expensive. Cooking at home is not only cheaper but also fun and rewarding. Unfortunately, there can be a bit of a disconnect between the food we eat at restaurants and the food we create at home. With some dishes, no matter what you do, they just never seem to taste as good at home. Whether you are working on a better-tasting burger or trying to make your from-scratch soup taste like a pro made it, the pursuit of restaurant-quality flavor is never ending for home cooks.

Pork chops are an excellent example. In a restaurant, they are usually moist, tender, and full of mouthwatering flavor, but if the ones you make at home are just not as satisfying, don't give up hope. Temperature and cooking time might just be the culprits. Thankfully a few experts have chimed in to give Chowhound the inside scoop on why this happens and what you can do about it.

Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, points out the importance of temperature and cooking time when it comes to making great-tasting pork chops. To get it right at home, she suggests an instant-read thermometer. Seven-Time World BBQ Champion, BBQ Hall of Famer, and author of the upcoming cookbook "Fanning the Flames," Melissa Cookston, also agrees.

"Insert the thermometer into the center of the pork chop to get the most accurate reading and pull it off the heat a few degrees before it reaches the desired temperature as it will continue to cook off the heat," says Lonsdale. Whether you're grilling a seasoned pork chop or making them smothered in an aromatic sauce, using a thermometer to get the right temperature is key for flavor, texture, and safety.