What To Look For To Buy The Freshest Bottled Beer Every Time

Beer doesn't stay good forever, though there's a solid chance you already knew that if you've ever sipped one you forgot about in the back of the fridge or popped open a bottle that spent an entire day sitting in the sun. Drinking beer past its prime won't harm you due to the alcohol content killing bacteria, but it just doesn't taste great. And while it's easy to look at expiration dates on other consumables, tracking down the freshest beer in the store is a different story. Look closely at bottled beer, and you might just see a print of numbers that look like an expiration date. However, these are more commonly bottled-on dates, which show when the beer actually went into the bottle versus how long it'll be fresh. Some bottles, like those from Molson Coors, also feature a series of letters and numbers that further illustrate the specific production batch.

Not all beers even come with these codes, though, thanks to an absence of regulations that demand it. So, look at the beer's placement too; a lot of stores tend to shift their oldest items to the front of shelves in order to try to move them faster. While there's no guarantee that you'll find fresher beer in the back of the shelf, it doesn't hurt to consider that during your shopping. It's also important to pay close attention to various other factors both in and outside of the bottle to make sure you're choosing the freshest beer possible.