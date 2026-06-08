The Kitchen Staple You Use Every Day That Might Be Overdue For Replacement

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There are two types of coffee drinkers: those who can have a casual cup here and there, and those who ... who are we kidding, most coffee lovers are anything but casual about it. If you drink coffee, the thought of going without it one morning due to a broken machine probably fills you with sheer terror. Luckily, there will be signs if your coffee machine is on the fritz — and that could mean it's possibly time to let it go.

First, keep in mind that most traditional coffee machines last on average up to five years — that's also about the the average lifespan of a Keurig coffee maker. However, very high-end espresso machines can last for much longer, even up to 15 years. One of the first things you might notice with a dying machine is a change in the coffee flavor. If you're brewing the same way you always did with the same type of beans, and suddenly your coffee is tasting weak, bitter, or burnt, it's not worth trying to use more coffee beans to get stronger coffee. Instead, it likely means that the machine is no longer reaching the ideal brewing temperature. Additionally, if it seems like it's taking your machine extra long to brew coffee or it's creating unusual steam, there may be buildup in the heating components. Other things to watch out for: leaks, unusual noise, or a burning smell. If you're dealing with issues like these, it's definitely time to treat yourself to a new machine.