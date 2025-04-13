14 Ways You Never Thought To Use Your Coffee Pot

By now, most of us know that you can use your coffee pot for more than just making coffee. It's a good way to get hot water for your tea or cup ramen, for example. However, did you know you could essentially make an entire meal using only your coffee maker? Whether it's a Keurig or your run-of-the-mill drip coffee pot, there is a lot your coffee maker can do outside of brewing up your daily cup of joe.

We've searched high and low to bring together 14 ways you probably never thought to use your coffee pot. Most of the items on our list are cooking-related, however, we do have an interesting life hack. Coffee pots are great appliances to use when you're traveling or if you live in a dorm or apartment with limited access to bigger cooking appliances like stovetops or microwaves. There are even blogs and recipes out there that exist specifically for cooking with your coffee pot.

So, read on to find out new and interesting ways you can use your coffee maker. While it may not be Michelin-star-level cooking, a coffee pot can get the job done.