Some Kroger Shoppers Love This Sliced Sourdough, But Others Think It's Fake

Out of 5 stars, the Kroger Private Selection Sourdough Bread gets an average rating of just 2.67 based on 30 reviews at the time of writing. It seems that the mild taste is not to everyone's liking. "I didn't get a sourdough distinctive taste with this bread. Just tasted like another soft white. A bit disappointing," claims a shopper on Kroger's website. For others, they don't see the point of buying sourdough if it's going to taste like this. "In what world is this sourdough? It's literally just a loaf of white bread. Disappointing flavor that I won't be purchasing again," complains another buyer.

Additionally, shoppers bring up another major point of contention: they claim this bread isn't technically real sourdough bread. The ingredients list features yeast, unbleached enriched flour, rye, and malted barley. Although these ingredients are sometimes used in sourdough, some fans are not happy. "The presence of malted barley and rye are a dead giveaway. That's where this brand gets its tang, hoodwinking people into thinking it's sourdough," one buyer notes.

If you were going to make your own bread, the best flour to use for your sourdough starter is actually a combination of white and whole grain to get the most tangy taste. But ultimately, if you're not up to the task of baking a loaf from scratch, there may be better store-bought options. We think Aldi's sourdough bread is the best in stores (and it's under $4).