Use This Underrated Spice Blend For More Flavorful Homemade Apple Pie

While undoubtedly sweet, apple pie has a little spice too. It's usually associated with notes of cinnamon, but you'll also find the inclusion of nutmeg, allspice, and cloves in recipes. So, it's not really any surprise that another spice blend in your kitchen cabinet could give your apple pie a massive boost — Chinese five spice. And while this is one of the more unexpected uses for Chinese five spice, the flavors actually fit really well.

Chinese five spice is typically reserved for meat and savory dishes like beef and broccoli, but the blend actually contains many flavors that would fit right into a homemade apple lie. It usually contains apple pie's signature spice — cinnamon — as well as star anise, fennel, cloves, and Sichuan peppercorns. This, when combined with the fruit and sugar, will create a warm and sweet flavor profile that also has a hint of heat.

The trick is to use it sparingly, however; just one or one and a half teaspoons to your apple pie filling should be enough to enhance the flavor without taking over the whole thing. More tart tasting apples such as Granny Smith or Pink Lady will hold up their flavor against the blend's bold taste, giving the final dessert a little more interest without changing what makes an apple pie so great in the first place.