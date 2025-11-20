The Restaurant Chain With The Hands-Down Most Affordable Fettuccine Alfredo
Though some Italians turn their nose up at the thought of fettuccine Alfredo — they make it differently from Americans and know it by another name — the dish actually originated in Rome. It was created around 1907, when a Rome chef named Alfredo di Lelio threw together some fresh pasta, butter, and Parmesan as a comfort food dish for his wife, who was recovering from having a baby. Though the dish never gained much popularity in Italy outside of Rome, it eventually made its way over to the United States — and that's a whole different story.
Today, fettuccine Alfredo graces almost every Italian restaurant menu in the U.S., whether it's a local shop or a casual dining chain. With that, prices can vary widely. So that's why we set out to find the most affordable fettuccine Alfredo at restaurant chains throughout the country. Though local restaurants might use better-quality ingredients, national chains are certainly more accessible. So when it comes down to just price, we found Fazoli's to have the most affordable fettuccine Alfredo dish available — and it's really not that close.
As a quick service chain, it's not surprising that Fazoli's would be cheaper than some casual, sit-down dining spots. But at $9.99, its fettuccine Alfredo is quite a bit cheaper than its competitors'. It even comes with two of Fazoli's delicious breadsticks that outranked Olive Garden's in our taste test. And with more than 200 locations in 28 states, the chain is certainly accessible to many potential customers.
Fazoli's fettuccine Alfredo is a bargain
For the purpose of this article, we looked at five of the largest Italian restaurant chains, as well as a non-Italian chain that serves fettuccine Alfredo. Carrabba's technically offers a cheaper fettuccine Alfredo, but it's served only as a side for $7.29. (Its entree size includes peas, mushrooms, and chicken, and costs $22.99.) Olive Garden has a pretty good bargain; its fettuccine Alfredo costs $16.79 and comes with two breadsticks and soup or salad. The rest are more expensive, ranging from $22.95 (Cheesecake Factory) to $30.99 (Buca Di Beppo) as a family-size dish shareable between three to four people. At $23.50, Maggiano's fettucine Alfredo costs slightly more than the Cheesecake Factory's version.
Reminder: We're strictly talking price here and not basing the comparisons on the quality of each chain's fettuccine Alfredo. That said, Fazoli's version has decent reviews, especially when you consider the low price point. This is notable, as the chain's CEO, Carl Howard, told Nation's Restaurant News that during a 2018 rebrand, the chain was focused on improving every menu item — including the Alfredo sauce, which had previously been 90% water but which was upgraded to include more dairy, including more Asiago and Parmesan cheeses.
In terms of reviews, some say Fazoli's Alfredo sauce is too salty, while others find it perfect. Overall, while reviews are a little mixed, it sounds like Fazoli's does a decent job with this dish — especially when you consider it is quick service Italian. Fine dining it is not, but you can probably expect a good fettuccine Alfredo at a great price if you ever visit Fazoli's.