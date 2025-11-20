The Restaurant Chain With The Hands-Down Most Affordable Fettuccine Alfredo

Though some Italians turn their nose up at the thought of fettuccine Alfredo — they make it differently from Americans and know it by another name — the dish actually originated in Rome. It was created around 1907, when a Rome chef named Alfredo di Lelio threw together some fresh pasta, butter, and Parmesan as a comfort food dish for his wife, who was recovering from having a baby. Though the dish never gained much popularity in Italy outside of Rome, it eventually made its way over to the United States — and that's a whole different story.

Today, fettuccine Alfredo graces almost every Italian restaurant menu in the U.S., whether it's a local shop or a casual dining chain. With that, prices can vary widely. So that's why we set out to find the most affordable fettuccine Alfredo at restaurant chains throughout the country. Though local restaurants might use better-quality ingredients, national chains are certainly more accessible. So when it comes down to just price, we found Fazoli's to have the most affordable fettuccine Alfredo dish available — and it's really not that close.

As a quick service chain, it's not surprising that Fazoli's would be cheaper than some casual, sit-down dining spots. But at $9.99, its fettuccine Alfredo is quite a bit cheaper than its competitors'. It even comes with two of Fazoli's delicious breadsticks that outranked Olive Garden's in our taste test. And with more than 200 locations in 28 states, the chain is certainly accessible to many potential customers.