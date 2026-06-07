Everyone Had These In The 1960s — Now They Make The Perfect Spoon Rest
Back in the 1960s, mid-century modern decor was everywhere and pretty much everybody smoked. This was back when it was considered "cool," you could smoke almost anywhere, and we didn't all know the many health dangers associated with it. Because of this, however, everyone had a trendy mid-century modern Anholt Atomic Boomerang Ashtray to rest their cigarettes in — they were of the current style and oh-so-functional. But those little divots have a higher calling in modern times, and a much healthier (and safer) one: They make the perfect spoon rest for your kitchen.
A typical-sized metal spoon fits perfectly inside the divots, balancing the spoon and securely staying put without risk of the spoon flopping over the side and making a mess. You could even store multiple spoons (or other utensils) at one time, without them necessarily touching one another. And the depth of the bowl ensures that any contents left on the spoon will be caught, making this former cigarette holder an actually useful kitchen tool (as well as an ashtray's "Cinderella" story). Plus, it's super cute looking and would look great just left on your kitchen counter as decor when not in use.
History of a dish (and where to find it now)
The ashtrays were first designed in the 1940s by Harry M. Anholt, manager of Downtown Denver's Brown Palace Hotel. Brown wanted to create a tray that people could rest their cigarettes on without risk of them falling to the ground. The then-ashtrays (turned spoon rests) came in the classic boomerang (or triangular) style seen here, as well as a round style. They were manufactured by Coors in Colorado — that's right, Coors is not just historically a beer-making company, but also an ashtray-making one (and the brand also made ceramic ones with its own company name on it).
Today, you can typically find this scalloped-rim, adorable kitchen tool at second-hand and thrift stores, as well as vintage shops. Etsy and eBay are also great online marketplaces that sell these useful little dishes, and you can also find them on Mercari. The prices vary greatly — one without any burn marks or noticeable marks can get up to over $20, but there are definitely cheaper ones if you do some digging. And if you don't mind a few scuffs, there are some Anholt Atomic Boomerang Ashtrays listed for as low as $6. Happy shopping, and may your spoon always be secure.