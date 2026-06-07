Everyone Had These In The 1960s — Now They Make The Perfect Spoon Rest

Back in the 1960s, mid-century modern decor was everywhere and pretty much everybody smoked. This was back when it was considered "cool," you could smoke almost anywhere, and we didn't all know the many health dangers associated with it. Because of this, however, everyone had a trendy mid-century modern Anholt Atomic Boomerang Ashtray to rest their cigarettes in — they were of the current style and oh-so-functional. But those little divots have a higher calling in modern times, and a much healthier (and safer) one: They make the perfect spoon rest for your kitchen.

A typical-sized metal spoon fits perfectly inside the divots, balancing the spoon and securely staying put without risk of the spoon flopping over the side and making a mess. You could even store multiple spoons (or other utensils) at one time, without them necessarily touching one another. And the depth of the bowl ensures that any contents left on the spoon will be caught, making this former cigarette holder an actually useful kitchen tool (as well as an ashtray's "Cinderella" story). Plus, it's super cute looking and would look great just left on your kitchen counter as decor when not in use.