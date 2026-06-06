Cabbage Salads Don't Have To Be Tough — Use This Preparation Tip

Cabbage doesn't get the attention it deserves. In fact, it can be pretty underrated. This cruciferous leafy green is cheap (costs roughly 70 cents per pound depending on your location), packed with nutrients, and incredibly versatile, as it finds its way into countless dishes. But if there's one thing cabbage truly excels at, it's probably salads. It's crisp, earthy, subtly sweet, and amazing at soaking up dressing. So whether you shred it finely into a classic coleslaw, mix it into a crunchy Asian cabbage salad with your favorite dressing, or simply season it with vinegar and salt, it rarely disappoints. But to truly transform bland cabbage into something magical — and easier to chew — try soaking it in lemon juice first.

Raw cabbage can be quite tough, which is why it usually benefits from a little softening. And while boiling works to soften the green, it's not ideal if you're looking to prepare a fresh salad. The goal is to make it more tender without sacrificing its satisfactory crunch. This is where a squeeze or two of lemon juice can make a massive difference.

Lemon juice isn't just the basis for the best lemonade you'll be drinking all summer. As a matter of fact, it's rich in citric acid and boasts a pH level of around 2. This means that it can break down the structure of the cabbage's cell walls and make it much more pleasant to chew, without turning it mushy. The best part is that you only need to let the cabbage sit in lemon juice for less than an hour to soften up.