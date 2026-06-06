Cabbage Salads Don't Have To Be Tough — Use This Preparation Tip
Cabbage doesn't get the attention it deserves. In fact, it can be pretty underrated. This cruciferous leafy green is cheap (costs roughly 70 cents per pound depending on your location), packed with nutrients, and incredibly versatile, as it finds its way into countless dishes. But if there's one thing cabbage truly excels at, it's probably salads. It's crisp, earthy, subtly sweet, and amazing at soaking up dressing. So whether you shred it finely into a classic coleslaw, mix it into a crunchy Asian cabbage salad with your favorite dressing, or simply season it with vinegar and salt, it rarely disappoints. But to truly transform bland cabbage into something magical — and easier to chew — try soaking it in lemon juice first.
Raw cabbage can be quite tough, which is why it usually benefits from a little softening. And while boiling works to soften the green, it's not ideal if you're looking to prepare a fresh salad. The goal is to make it more tender without sacrificing its satisfactory crunch. This is where a squeeze or two of lemon juice can make a massive difference.
Lemon juice isn't just the basis for the best lemonade you'll be drinking all summer. As a matter of fact, it's rich in citric acid and boasts a pH level of around 2. This means that it can break down the structure of the cabbage's cell walls and make it much more pleasant to chew, without turning it mushy. The best part is that you only need to let the cabbage sit in lemon juice for less than an hour to soften up.
One lemon is all you need to make it work
Depending on the size, variety, and level of ripeness, one lemon typically yields up to 40 milliliters of juice. That's enough to soften a whole bowl of cabbage. The method is incredibly simple. Once shredded with a sharp knife, a box grater, or a food processor, move the cabbage to a large container. Then just drizzle it with the lemon juice and toss it until it's evenly coated in it. All you need to do then is let it rest for about 30 minutes, and it's nice and tender. For the best softness and crunch balance, it's usually best enjoyed within a day.
On that note, if you happen to be out of lemons, there are a few other options you can try instead. Lime juice is perhaps the closest alternative to lemon juice, although it usually contains slightly less citric acid. That said, there isn't too much juice in a single lime (hint: it's less than you think), which is why you'll probably need at least a couple of them.
At the same time, if you happen to be out of lemons and limes, you could always opt for vinegar instead. This will give the cabbage a tangy flavor that works great in many types of salads. Another option is to let the cabbage sit in salt (with a little bit of sugar) for at least 15 minutes. (For this method, you don't need to mix the salt with any liquid — just sprinkle it on directly.) This works because salt will draw out excess moisture from the cabbage through a physical process known as osmosis. This will soften the leaves and reduce the bitterness. Still, try not to go overboard. A teaspoon of salt per pound of cabbage is usually enough to do the trick.