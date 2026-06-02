For A Fresh Cabbage Side Dish, Make It Japanese Style
Side dishes are my favorite part of any meal. There are so many to choose from, especially when it comes to veggies. And within the realm of vegetable side dishes, your possibilities are basically endless. Different veggies, seasonings, and cooking techniques give you so many options. But one veggie often stands out as a star thanks to its affordability, versatility, texture, and great flavor — cabbage. And with a Japanese-inspired touch, this often-overlooked veggie can get the attention that it deserves.
Yamitsuki cabbage is a side dish that is often served in bars throughout Japan. Known as izakayas, these spots are similar to the tapas bars of Spain and the ouzeris of Greece where customers savor small bites known as mezedes while sipping licorice-flavored ouzo. This Japanese cabbage dish, which is also known as shio kyabetsu (a term that translates to salt cabbage), is simple at its core — you don't even have to cook the cabbage — but the flavor is so complex that it is instantly addicting. It consists of very few ingredients — shredded cabbage, salt, sesame oil, garlic, chicken bouillon, and white sesame seeds.
It sounds simple enough, but the combination creates an umami blast that is simply unforgettable and will bring a taste of Japan to your meal. Serve it with sake and sushi (which are, by themselves, a perfect pairing), with grilled beef or chicken, or as a crunchy topping to a Japanese and Latin fusion taco.
Yamitsuki cabbage is easy to make and easy to elevate
Making yamitsuki cabbage only takes a few minutes, so it's perfect whether you need a last-minute side for dinner or you're simply craving a crunchy, flavorful snack. Start with choosing your cabbage. You've got plenty of cabbage types to choose from, but some are better raw than others, making them more suited for yamitsuki cabbage. In other words, if you're tempted to go for napa cabbage because of its beautiful lacy appearance, think twice since napa is better cooked or pickled (it leans to the bitter side when it's still raw). Green cabbage and purple cabbage, however, are great choices. As long as you dry them thoroughly before chopping, they'll hold up well to the sauce, give you great cabbage flavor, and will deliver that classic crunch you expect from the cruciferous vegetable.
To make the sauce, you'll want to mix the rest of the ingredients into a paste, add that to the cabbage, and toss it all together so the paste coats the chopped cabbage evenly. Don't let the idea of making a paste at home intimidate you — all you've got to do is finely mince your garlic and mix it with the oil, salt, sesame seeds, and bouillon until a paste forms.
Yamitsuki cabbage is plenty full of umami flavor on its own, but you can boost that savoriness with a few tricks. Add in some red pepper flakes or chili crunch for a spicy kick, switch out the chicken bouillon for vegetable or beef bouillon, add some sliced radishes (Japanese daikon radishes are a perfect match) for a hint of pepper, or top with some crispy dried onions for extra crunch.