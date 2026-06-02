For A Fresh Cabbage Side Dish, Make It Japanese Style

Side dishes are my favorite part of any meal. There are so many to choose from, especially when it comes to veggies. And within the realm of vegetable side dishes, your possibilities are basically endless. Different veggies, seasonings, and cooking techniques give you so many options. But one veggie often stands out as a star thanks to its affordability, versatility, texture, and great flavor — cabbage. And with a Japanese-inspired touch, this often-overlooked veggie can get the attention that it deserves.

Yamitsuki cabbage is a side dish that is often served in bars throughout Japan. Known as izakayas, these spots are similar to the tapas bars of Spain and the ouzeris of Greece where customers savor small bites known as mezedes while sipping licorice-flavored ouzo. This Japanese cabbage dish, which is also known as shio kyabetsu (a term that translates to salt cabbage), is simple at its core — you don't even have to cook the cabbage — but the flavor is so complex that it is instantly addicting. It consists of very few ingredients — shredded cabbage, salt, sesame oil, garlic, chicken bouillon, and white sesame seeds.

It sounds simple enough, but the combination creates an umami blast that is simply unforgettable and will bring a taste of Japan to your meal. Serve it with sake and sushi (which are, by themselves, a perfect pairing), with grilled beef or chicken, or as a crunchy topping to a Japanese and Latin fusion taco.