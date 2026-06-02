The Best Fried Rice Isn't Made In A Frying Pan

Fried rice is a fan favorite that makes its way into countless takeout orders day after day. But fried rice is also a fun dish to make at home — and with a little know-how you can heat up a frying pan and whip up a pretty good one fairly quickly. You can even use your microwave for instant pan-free fried rice! But if you haven't tried making it in the oven on a sheet pan, you are selling your fried rice short. While the frying pan makes things quick and convenient, turn to the oven for crispy "fried" rice perfection.

Plenty of foods enjoy a good sheet pan treatment, from toasted nuts to delightfully crispy gnocchi. When it comes to rice, baking it on a sheet pan gives the rice and veggies room to spread out so everything cooks evenly and the edges get that perfect crisp texture you'd expect from a restaurant.

The technique is easy — mix leftover rice with your vegetables, soy sauce, oil, and flavor-builders like garlic and ginger, making sure that everything is well-coated before you spread it all out on the pan and bake. It's a good idea to toss everything once you're about 15 minutes into cooking. You can add in your pre-cooked proteins like meats, tofu, or seafood at this stage and return it to the oven to cook for a few more minutes. This is also a great time to add egg so you've got those delicious bits of scrambled egg mixed in. If you want your rice a bit crispier, give it more time in the oven, but keep a close eye because too much longer and your rice will likely be too crispy — sadly, yes, there is such a thing as too crispy!