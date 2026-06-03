Why It's Legal For Costco And Sam's Club To Require Receipt Checks, But Not Walmart

Most of us are used to the receipt-checking process at Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club. You might even keep your receipt in your hand after you check out since you know you're likely to be asked to show it by the receipt checker at the door. Sam's Club has started to phase out receipt checking in favor of an AI-based system, but Costco has held fast-and-true to receipt checking being a Costco rule that customers can't break. This process can be a bit annoying (especially if you're in a hurry), and you might have wondered whether you actually have to comply when the person standing at the door asks to see your receipt.

Since Costco and Sam's Club are private membership clubs that require you to agree to certain rules when you sign up for a membership, they're within their rights to do things their own way, which means they can legally require that customers show their receipts when leaving the store. Walmart, however, is a little different. Since the retail giant isn't a private membership club, it's not allowed to make a rule requiring you to show your receipt. Costco and Sam's Club are within their rights to make the rule, but refusing to show your receipt doesn't mean you're breaking the law. It simply means the club may revoke your membership, if they choose to do so, since refusal to show your receipt may be in violation of the terms you agreed to when you signed up for a membership.