Why It's Legal For Costco And Sam's Club To Require Receipt Checks, But Not Walmart
Most of us are used to the receipt-checking process at Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club. You might even keep your receipt in your hand after you check out since you know you're likely to be asked to show it by the receipt checker at the door. Sam's Club has started to phase out receipt checking in favor of an AI-based system, but Costco has held fast-and-true to receipt checking being a Costco rule that customers can't break. This process can be a bit annoying (especially if you're in a hurry), and you might have wondered whether you actually have to comply when the person standing at the door asks to see your receipt.
Since Costco and Sam's Club are private membership clubs that require you to agree to certain rules when you sign up for a membership, they're within their rights to do things their own way, which means they can legally require that customers show their receipts when leaving the store. Walmart, however, is a little different. Since the retail giant isn't a private membership club, it's not allowed to make a rule requiring you to show your receipt. Costco and Sam's Club are within their rights to make the rule, but refusing to show your receipt doesn't mean you're breaking the law. It simply means the club may revoke your membership, if they choose to do so, since refusal to show your receipt may be in violation of the terms you agreed to when you signed up for a membership.
Why Walmart often checks receipts -- and what to expect if you refuse to show yours
Alleged Walmart employees online say that checking receipts at the exit is a theft prevention system, and some customers have noticed that receipt checks are especially frequent for self-checkout users, which makes sense. Mistakes happen, even if you're following the etiquette rules for grocery store self-checkouts. If you decide, for whatever reason, that you'd prefer not to show your receipt as you exit the store, you're well within your legal rights. On Reddit, a Walmart employee said that management instructs employees to take it in stride if a customer refuses to show their receipt. Another employee chimed in and said they're supposed to simply thank you and keep it moving, so it's likely that nothing will happen if you don't want to show your receipt.
There's a bit of a caveat, however. If a Walmart employee thinks they have probable cause to believe you've shoplifted, they're legally allowed to detain you. Assuming you've done nothing wrong, they might make you wait until law enforcement arrives to dig into the details of the situation. The bottom line: While you certainly don't legally have to show your receipt at Walmart, doing so may prevent a hassle. We're wondering if, eventually, Walmart will move toward a Sam's Club-esque system, giving up physical receipt checkers in favor of an AI-based system — the chain is introducing several other big changes, including tech advances, in 2026.