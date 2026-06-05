Skip The Mess Of Dredging Fried Foods With This Simple Foil Hack

Do you love pan-fried chicken tenders or zucchini fries but hate the work required to make them from scratch? Since a flour dredge is essential for delicious fried chicken, preparing this tasty meal can feel a bit overwhelming. After all, not only does flour seal in moisture but it also gives fried foods a perfectly crunchy bite. Fortunately though, there's a simple and foolproof way to bypass some of the mess that comes with dipping food in flour, raw egg, and breadcrumbs before cooking. All you need to do is create a tidy dredging station with one long sheet of aluminum foil.

After you've rolled out and placed a sheet of foil on your countertop, place a bowl of whisked raw egg directly in the center. To the left side of the bowl, add your flour directly to the foil. Then, on the other side of the bowl, top the foil with your final dredging ingredient, which could be regular breadcrumbs, panko breadcrumbs, or crushed crackers or pretzels.

Once your dredging station is complete, work from one side of the foil to the other and dip your food into each ingredient. The best part of this setup? Once all your food is sufficiently breaded, you can carefully fold up your foil (along with any excess flour or breadcrumbs) and throw it away — no extra cleanup needed.