Skip The Mess Of Dredging Fried Foods With This Simple Foil Hack
Do you love pan-fried chicken tenders or zucchini fries but hate the work required to make them from scratch? Since a flour dredge is essential for delicious fried chicken, preparing this tasty meal can feel a bit overwhelming. After all, not only does flour seal in moisture but it also gives fried foods a perfectly crunchy bite. Fortunately though, there's a simple and foolproof way to bypass some of the mess that comes with dipping food in flour, raw egg, and breadcrumbs before cooking. All you need to do is create a tidy dredging station with one long sheet of aluminum foil.
After you've rolled out and placed a sheet of foil on your countertop, place a bowl of whisked raw egg directly in the center. To the left side of the bowl, add your flour directly to the foil. Then, on the other side of the bowl, top the foil with your final dredging ingredient, which could be regular breadcrumbs, panko breadcrumbs, or crushed crackers or pretzels.
Once your dredging station is complete, work from one side of the foil to the other and dip your food into each ingredient. The best part of this setup? Once all your food is sufficiently breaded, you can carefully fold up your foil (along with any excess flour or breadcrumbs) and throw it away — no extra cleanup needed.
How to take this dredging station hack further
Besides lining your counter with foil, you can also use wax paper or parchment paper as sufficient, foolproof alternatives. Whether you're committed to using foil or not, if you want to make sure absolutely no excess flour or breadcrumbs end up on your counters, try lining a rimmed baking sheet with your chosen material. A baking sheet that has distinct edges better contains any residual crumbs from the dredging process, leaving your countertops completely clean. Simply line one or two baking sheets and add your flour, breadcrumbs, and bowl of eggs.
With a baking sheet, you can also simplify this process a bit more with some extra foil. Sure enough, you can create separate, foil-made compartments within the confines of your baking sheet by folding sturdy edges to contain each individual dredging ingredient — including raw eggs. Then, when you're ready to clean up, gather all of the foil and throw it away. When it comes to reusing leftover dredging flour, for safety-related reasons, it's generally best to toss what you've already used, especially if your flour has come into contact with raw eggs and meat. While you might be able to reuse flour that's only come into contact with veggies or tofu, raw chicken and eggs can house bacteria that can spread easily from food to food.
Overall, using foil to help streamline your dredging process makes cleanup easier and gives you additional time to make tasty side dishes and complementary extras. You can even use that time to prepare a few unconventional dips that pair well with crispy chicken tenders and other fried foods, such as pesto ranch and black garlic mayonnaise.