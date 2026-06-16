Cook BBQ Shrimp This Way For 10x The Flavor (No Frying Required)

Do you love shrimp-infused meals but can't seem to prepare this versatile seafood without overcooking it? Unfortunately, overcooked shrimp has a rubbery texture and bland flavor due to a significant loss of moisture that can happen during the cooking process. Thankfully, there's a delicious, foolproof way to prepare your next batch of shrimp that is sure to give you tasty results every time. All you need to do is marinate raw shrimp in advance and cook this popular seafood on skewers over your grill. Grilling imparts a smokey, earthy flavor that is hard to replicate with a frying pan over your stove.

Sure enough, among the shrimp cooking mistakes you should avoid, not marinating your shrimp or can lead to lackluster results. Marinate it in a moisture-rich, easy-to-use condiment like barbecue sauce. Barbecue sauce has a complex range of savory, sweet, and acidic flavors and contains enough moisture to keep your shrimp nice and plump during the cooking process.

After using this complex sauce as an all-in-one marinade, placing your shrimp on skewers promotes even cooking. Better yet, the heat of the grill gives this delicate meat way more flavor. Since barbecue sauce contains sugar, it will caramelize under high-heat conditions and give your shrimp a charred, flavor-rich crust. However, to create the best-tasting barbecue shrimp straight from your grill every single time, there are a few other noteworthy pointers you should keep in mind.