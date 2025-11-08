Your Grilled Shrimp Will Never Taste Dry Again With This Skewer Tip
Shrimp is one of the most popular protein options in the world, with a number of different cooking methods available to the small, beloved crustaceans. Grilled shrimp is an ever popular dish, and when done correctly, this method can yield a delicious, smokey exterior. Unfortunately, grilling shrimp is slightly harder than it looks, and leaving the shrimp on for even a minute too long can lead to them drying up and becoming gummy. In order to help at-home chefs avoid these possible issues, we spoke with world-renowned chef, food judge, and restaurateur Maneet Chauhan at New York City Wine & Food Festival and asked about her tips and tricks for cooking the perfect grilled shrimp.
Chauhan recommends grabbing a couple of wood skewers before heading to the grill. Once you have your fresh or thawed shrimp prepped, seasoned, and ready to be grilled, begin skewering them tightly together. According to Chauhan, bunching your shrimp together in this compact way ensures they won't be overcooked. It makes sense, too. With this smaller surface area, it takes more time for the heat to work its way into the shrimp's centers. You can grill away, getting a gorgeous char outside without drying out the inside.
Once your skewers are ready to be placed on the grill, Chauhan suggests turning the heat on high and cooking the shrimp on a plancha rather than allowing them to touch the open flame, which can impart a rancid flavor. Chauhan describes it as a quick "kiss, kiss" on the grill.
Another simple technique to stop grilled shrimp from drying out
If skewering your shrimp is not your ideal cooking technique, Maneet Chauhan also offers up another great option that can help keep grilled shrimp from drying out. Her suggestion is to opt for a wet marinade instead of a dry one. One of her personal favorite wet marinades for grilling shrimp is inspired by traditional Indian cuisine. Yogurt goes into this marinade, along with cashew paste, garlic, ginger, and saffron. "So because [the shrimp] has this really wonderful blanket around it, it doesn't overcook. ... You will not get a really crazy char on the outside, but you'll get really well-cooked shrimp," she said.
Once you've made your marinade, there's no need to be shy with the timing. One to two hours in this juicy "blanket" will ensure the flavors have time to soak in. And don't be afraid to apply more marinade to the shrimp as they cook. Regardless of which way you choose to prepare your shrimp, it is evident that these grilling techniques are great options to help you produce plump and flavorful shrimp without fear of drying them out.