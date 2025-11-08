Your Grilled Shrimp Will Never Taste Dry Again With This Skewer Tip

Shrimp is one of the most popular protein options in the world, with a number of different cooking methods available to the small, beloved crustaceans. Grilled shrimp is an ever popular dish, and when done correctly, this method can yield a delicious, smokey exterior. Unfortunately, grilling shrimp is slightly harder than it looks, and leaving the shrimp on for even a minute too long can lead to them drying up and becoming gummy. In order to help at-home chefs avoid these possible issues, we spoke with world-renowned chef, food judge, and restaurateur Maneet Chauhan at New York City Wine & Food Festival and asked about her tips and tricks for cooking the perfect grilled shrimp.

Chauhan recommends grabbing a couple of wood skewers before heading to the grill. Once you have your fresh or thawed shrimp prepped, seasoned, and ready to be grilled, begin skewering them tightly together. According to Chauhan, bunching your shrimp together in this compact way ensures they won't be overcooked. It makes sense, too. With this smaller surface area, it takes more time for the heat to work its way into the shrimp's centers. You can grill away, getting a gorgeous char outside without drying out the inside.

Once your skewers are ready to be placed on the grill, Chauhan suggests turning the heat on high and cooking the shrimp on a plancha rather than allowing them to touch the open flame, which can impart a rancid flavor. Chauhan describes it as a quick "kiss, kiss" on the grill.