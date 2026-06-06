19 Must-Try Items Your First Time At H-E-B

Sometimes, you need to shop at a few grocery stores to find everything on your list, but you likely have a go-to spot every time you need to grab a few things. Fans of H-E-B, a popular supermarket with locations in the South, have plenty of staple foods they always fill their carts with during a visit.

H-E-B has roots in Texas and is still its most popular grocery store. It got its start there in 1905 under the name Mrs. C. C. Butt's Staple and Fancy Grocery. Florence Thornton Butt, the store's founder, eventually transferred ownership to her son, Howard Edward Butt (hence the name "H-E-B"). Now, with more than 400 stores between the United States and Mexico, H-E-B has developed a bit of a cult following. Whether you're looking for the best baked beans, the best grocery store sushi, or to-die-for chocolate chip cookies, here are all the items you need to try for yourself as a first-time H-E-B shopper.