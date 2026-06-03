10 After-School Snacks That Dominated The 1960s
The 1960s were known for political upheaval, social and political change, and huge scientific advancements. There are many cooking trends that defined the 1960s as well, like freezer meals, various spreads and dips, as well as canned meats. Not only that, this era is also known for many foods and snacks, especially for kids. After-school snacks (typically eaten between lunch and dinner) generally were budget-friendly and quick-bite options, ones that were easy enough for anyone to whip up quickly and for kids to make themselves too.
Many popular foods and ingredients we have in our pantries today actually started gaining traction in the '60s, including items like Cool Whip and Froot Loops. Many of these snacks were not only enjoyed for flavor but also the interactive preparatory process, making them especially attractive for children. One example of this is Jiffy Pop popcorn. The culinary shift during this time was all about convenience, whimsy, and interesting flavor, and that reflected in what children ate after school. You got that with other pop culture influenced items like space foods and freeze dried ice cream as well. The same goes for quick bites and dessert-adjacent snacks like Pop-Tarts. Kids also reached for bread, peanut butter, and marshmallow fluff.
Though some of these snacks continued production into the 21st century, there are many '60s treats that didn't quite make the cut (we even compiled a list of candies from the '60s we wish we could try today). Regardless, if you were a kid looking for a snack after school during this decade, you would have had all kinds of salty, sweet, crunchy, and cheesy options.
Peanut butter sandwiches
White bread sandwiches that featured peanut butter were a staple of the 1960s. Peanut butter and jelly and peanut butter and marshmallow fluff (also known as a fluffernutter) were particularly popular among kids at the time. All were cheap and cheerful snack options that were easy to assemble and required few ingredients.
Cinnamon sugar toast
Cinnamon toast is another '60s sweet snack. It was often served as is, for a lighter dessert-like snack. All you need to make this dish is cinnamon, butter, granulated sugar, and white bread. Featuring warm flavors, the cinnamon complements the soft, slight crunch of buttery white bread. This item was a very popular kid-friendly bite during this decade.
Ritz peanut butter sandwiches
Kids in the 1960s had long been enjoying Ritz crackers stacked with peanut butter globbed in the middle. The snack industry caught on and began packaging miniature versions of this popular afterschool combination. This salty, savory, duo was packed with protein. Peanut butter crackers were enjoyed on their own, or paired with other nutritious bites like fresh fruit and veggie sticks.
Doritos
Doritos are one of many popular chips that have long withstood the test of time. Initially debuted in the 1960s, this snack's popularity skyrocketed in the coming decades. Interestingly this snack was initially an invention that was a result of trying to cut down wasted tortillas that had gone stale. This crispy, cheesy chip transformed into a hugely famous snack food that many stock as a pantry staple today.
Cheese and crackers
This simple snack was a staple across most American households. It was easy to assemble, quick, and cost effective. Getting down to specifics, it was commonly Ritz or Saltine crackers that were paired with cut up slices of American or spray cheese. This snacking staple was popular among both adults and children (after-school and otherwise) in the 1960s.
Jiffy Pop popcorn
Jiffy Pop was another popular snack food from the 1960s, though it originally debuted in the late 1950s. Part of the reason for its fanfare had to do with its ease of preparation and unique design. The materials were entirely self contained and could be made on the stovetop in minutes. It was so simple to prepare that kids could make it themselves with minimal supervision. This snack was common across American pantries as it was delicious, interactive, and great for after school.
Space food sticks
With the space race craze came snacks that emulated the experience and fixation with the outer world, specifically when NASA partnered with Pillsbury. As a result, the duo ended up selling space food sticks as food products designed for astronauts, to the public. These were especially popular with kids who were fans of astronomy and anything space related.
Instant pudding and Jell-O
Jell-O products have long been around and enjoyed since their inception. While popularity has waned in recent years, this invention still manages to find itself in modern desserts. In the 1960s, instant pudding in general was quite popular — though not all products were made by Jell-O specifically. Angel Delight by Bird's was a particularly enticing product. Both found their way into American households due to their sweet flavor and interesting texture.
Hostess snack cakes
The 1960s were a time of massive expansion for the Hostess company. Suddenly it seemed every American household had these little sweet treats on hand. Pre-wrapped and ready to enjoy, these small bite-sized cakes like Twinkies were wildly popular as an after school snack. Many of these products can still be found and enjoyed today. Some have even made modern twists on this classic snack; for example. you may want to try cooking Twinkies in the air fryer.
Pop-Tarts
The Pop-Tarts that we know and love today look a lot different to how they did in the 1960s. This decade happens to be when their initial popularity started. The sweet breakfast treat use to come in a variety of flavors you likely would be able to find a similar variation of today. Think, concord grape, raspberry-apple, brown sugar, and blueberry. Previously sold without icing on top, later editions came to feature the sweet coating.