10 After-School Snacks That Dominated The 1960s

The 1960s were known for political upheaval, social and political change, and huge scientific advancements. There are many cooking trends that defined the 1960s as well, like freezer meals, various spreads and dips, as well as canned meats. Not only that, this era is also known for many foods and snacks, especially for kids. After-school snacks (typically eaten between lunch and dinner) generally were budget-friendly and quick-bite options, ones that were easy enough for anyone to whip up quickly and for kids to make themselves too.

Many popular foods and ingredients we have in our pantries today actually started gaining traction in the '60s, including items like Cool Whip and Froot Loops. Many of these snacks were not only enjoyed for flavor but also the interactive preparatory process, making them especially attractive for children. One example of this is Jiffy Pop popcorn. The culinary shift during this time was all about convenience, whimsy, and interesting flavor, and that reflected in what children ate after school. You got that with other pop culture influenced items like space foods and freeze dried ice cream as well. The same goes for quick bites and dessert-adjacent snacks like Pop-Tarts. Kids also reached for bread, peanut butter, and marshmallow fluff.

Though some of these snacks continued production into the 21st century, there are many '60s treats that didn't quite make the cut (we even compiled a list of candies from the '60s we wish we could try today). Regardless, if you were a kid looking for a snack after school during this decade, you would have had all kinds of salty, sweet, crunchy, and cheesy options.