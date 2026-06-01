Grow The Healthiest Basil With These 14 Tips

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No summery Italian dish is complete without an obligatory basil garnish. This slightly peppery and anisey herb is the key ingredient in a refreshing Caprese salad, alongside plump tomatoes and milky mozzarella, and is a must-have in pesto, a beloved Italian sauce. Salads, spreads, and more can all be made tastier when you bring basil into the picture. However, there is one caveat: Basil is wicked expensive if you buy it from the store, especially in large quantities.

If you're looking to save money on pesto (or really any recipe that calls for it), we'd recommend you grow your own. Besides saving a couple of bucks on store-bought herbs (which, let's face it, don't always stay fresh for long, nor do they have the same quality as herbs that you can grow yourself), it'll also give you an endless supply of the herb ... provided you know how to grow it correctly.

To get the ins and outs of growing this flavorful herb, we spoke to two experts: Nicole Johnsey Burke, author and founder of Gardenary, and Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery. They shared not only their best advice for plentiful basil harvests all season long but also how to read your basil plant to better meet its needs and keep it healthy.