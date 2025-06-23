You Can Use Beer To Keep Slugs And Snails Out Of Your Garden For Good

If you love drinking beer in your garden after a long day, you might be interested in knowing that slugs and snails do, too. Chowhound previously spoke to Sara Rubens, certified garden coach and founder of Seed to Sanctuary, on hacks to keep your vegetable garden pest-free, and one of her tips was to use beer: "These pests are attracted to the yeast in beer and when they crawl into a shallow container filled with beer that's sunk into the soil, they often fall in and drown." Setting up a local pub for the slugs in your garden may be the answer to eliminating these pests that can cause serious damage if left unchecked.

Slugs and snails tend to hide under the shade of plants during the day but come alive at night, trawling your garden for food. Their nocturnal habits make them harder to catch, however there are telltale signs that these creatures have been making a home in your garden. These include trails of slime and chomped off bits of plants (think holes in your kale or bites out of your strawberries). Believe it or not, slugs and snails have thousands of microscopic teeth that they use to eat leaves and other freshly growing fruits and vegetables.

The good news is that, along with a broader action plan to attract more beneficial insects to your garden, you can target slugs and snails by placing beer traps in it. These traps lure the mollusks in with the smell of yeast and when they come to indulge, they will hopefully die happy by drowning in a pool of beer.