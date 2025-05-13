What's So Special About Liquid Death Drinks?

Simply put, Liquid Death sells canned water. The concept sounds ridiculous. Still, despite initial reservations about the company's success, it is now valued at over $1.4 billion (via NBC News). So what's so special about these drinks? Most of the brand's success comes down to its excellent marketing.

Liquid Death is successful because it flips all the stereotypical elements of bottled water on its head. Most common bottled water brands focus on a product's purity, with simple packaging and marketing materials to match. Alternatively, Liquid Death has built a platform on its mission to "murder your thirst," per the company's website. All of its branding screams intensity, and a lot of consumers like the change. Not only can Liquid Death quench your thirst, but it can do so while being entertaining. CEO Mike Cessario told NBC News that the initial thought behind this packaging was to poke fun at over-the-top marketing-speak used by other brands. Ironically, it worked.

Liquid Death's successful branding extends beyond its cans, too. The brand's website and social media are also full of its signature shock humor. For example, the brand shows a pregnant customer drinking from a mini keg of its still mountain water in one ad. In another, a doctor chugs a can of Liquid Death before conducting a surgery.