What's So Special About Liquid Death Drinks?
Simply put, Liquid Death sells canned water. The concept sounds ridiculous. Still, despite initial reservations about the company's success, it is now valued at over $1.4 billion (via NBC News). So what's so special about these drinks? Most of the brand's success comes down to its excellent marketing.
Liquid Death is successful because it flips all the stereotypical elements of bottled water on its head. Most common bottled water brands focus on a product's purity, with simple packaging and marketing materials to match. Alternatively, Liquid Death has built a platform on its mission to "murder your thirst," per the company's website. All of its branding screams intensity, and a lot of consumers like the change. Not only can Liquid Death quench your thirst, but it can do so while being entertaining. CEO Mike Cessario told NBC News that the initial thought behind this packaging was to poke fun at over-the-top marketing-speak used by other brands. Ironically, it worked.
Liquid Death's successful branding extends beyond its cans, too. The brand's website and social media are also full of its signature shock humor. For example, the brand shows a pregnant customer drinking from a mini keg of its still mountain water in one ad. In another, a doctor chugs a can of Liquid Death before conducting a surgery.
Other reasons to pine after a Liquid Death
Liquid Death's unique design and cans make its drinks look an awful lot like a tallboy. This has made the water a popular choice for sober crowds in lieu of expensive non-alcoholic beer. In alcohol-centered spaces, sober participants might stand out with a plastic water bottle in hand, but with Liquid Death, it's easy to blend in. Just the can's design can break down psychological barriers and help them feel like they're part of the crowd. This is also one of the reasons for the invention of the company, as the CEO heard musicians sometimes pour water into energy drink cans so they wouldn't feel self-conscious on stage. Liquid Death is a huge seller at bars, concerts, and musical festivals — one of its biggest investors is actually Live Nation. Now, with the rise of the sober-curious movement, Liquid Death is sure to continue to dominate these spaces.
Environmentally-conscious consumers might also appreciate Liquid Death's aluminum packaging, which is easier to recycle than plastic. Lastly, many people simply like the taste of these waters, with some claiming that the aluminum makes the drink taste colder and more refreshing. All of these benefits have helped the Liquid Death brand thrive. The company has since branched out from still water, offering soda-flavored sparkling drinks and iced teas. Clearly, the brand is only getting bigger.