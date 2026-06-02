Cook With Stainless Steel Like A Pro Using This Easy Testing Tip

Whether you cook daily or only turn on your oven for special occasions, every home cook should have a set of stainless steel pans. They're durable, usually dishwasher-friendly, and much easier to care for than other kinds of cookware, such as cast iron, copper, and enamel. Unlike these materials, stainless steel doesn't need to be seasoned or polished — you can simply cook, wash, dry, and repeat for years to come. Additionally, if your set didn't come with a nonstick pan or you're not into Teflon, it's also fairly easy to turn your stainless steel pan nonstick with one simple trick.

A go-to stainless steel technique involves warming your pan over medium heat and flicking a drop of water into the pan every few minutes until the drop coalesces into a perfect little dome that scuttles across the heated surface before evaporating. This is called the Leidenfrost effect, which indicates your pan is hot enough to cook with. It means it's ready to transform the moisture inside your food into a thin vapor barrier that allows it to glide over the inside of the pan.

This preheating process also gives the metal time to warm and expand, closing any microscopic fissures in the stainless steel's grain. Starting food in a cold pan would cause the surface of the food to be pulled into those cracks instead. That's why you want to hear your food sizzle when it hits the pan — it's an audible indicator that your cookware is at the right temperature to sear your food without it either sticking or burning.