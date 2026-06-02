This Aldi Jerky Is Absolutely Not Worth The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As I've gotten older, I've come to realize what a top-tier snack jerky is. While my go-to roadtrip fare includes one of the many flavors of Doritos out there (which we've tried and ranked) and a crisp Diet Coke, when I'm working on assignment, on the go, or just need to fuel up without the carb crash, I turn to jerky. And when I need affordable jerky, I turn to Aldi.

Aldi carries an impressive selection of shelf-stable meat snacks, including the SIMM's Beef Jerky which I really enjoy, especially considering its jumbo package size. While I love the meaty flavor and saltiness of a classic beef jerky, I did try (emphasis on try) to expand my horizons in search of a lighter jerky. That's why I added The New Primal Snack Mates Chicken and Maple Mini Sticks to my cart one day.

These little sticks, which come five to a pack and cost over $6 at my Aldi in Rhode Island, supposedly boast a mild, maple-y sweetness and chicken flavor. I can tell the brand tailored this product to crunchy Aldi shoppers — as evidenced by "all-natural chicken" and "paleo" printed on the label — and its price reflects that. However, although each of these snacks come with a joke on the wrapper, I think the real joke is inside — because this jerky misses the bar.

The oaky sweetness is replaced by a cloying sugariness that eclipses the mildly flavored chicken. Perhaps they may have been better if they had more salt — and I really shouldn't be asking a jerky company to add more salt to its product, right? Besides that, I couldn't taste any of the spices, which means this meat stick is just straight-up bland. And in this economy, I shouldn't be paying $6 for bland jerky.