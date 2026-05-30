How Long It Actually Takes For Instant Ramen To Expire

It helps to keep a stash of instant ramen in your pantry as an emergency snack because it has a dependable shelf life. But, of course, it's not completely indestructible. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Dr. Kezia Joy, registered dietitian nutritionist and medical advisor with Welzo, who told us how long it takes for it to expire.

First, she talked about the best-by dates and how they aren't a measurement of whether or not it's still good to consume. "Best-by dates on most instant ramen products indicate how long a package of instant ramen will be at its peak quality," she said. "They do not provide specific safety expiration dates. ... As long as the package remains unopened, even after the printed date, many brands state that their product should remain safe to eat and usable as long as it has been stored correctly and maintains a seal."

Even though instant ramen is shelf-stable, that doesn't mean it doesn't expire, so make sure it's properly stored. There are many telltale signs that instant ramen is no longer safe to consume; knowing them ensures your comfort food won't give you any issues, and helps you avoid making everyday food safety mistakes. To check if it's still safe to consume, shift your focus to these context clues and how the packaging looks rather than the date.