What Exactly Is 'Poor Man's Bacon' And Should You Try The Budget-Friendly Alternative?

There are several different types of bacon, but there is one cut that is cheap, flavorful, and worth your attention despite being an underestimated piece of meat. Pork jowl or hog jowl is a cut of meat that is taken from the animal's cheek or side of the jaw. In Italian cuisine, it's the cut used for guanciale, a seasoned and cured meat found in carbonara or on charcuterie boards. Pork jowl is sometimes ground up to make sausages, or you can find it whole or sliced and cured like bacon. In the latter case, it is sometimes called "poor man's bacon" since the jowl is typically inexpensive in comparison to other cuts.

While pork belly and pork jowl are both fatty parts of the pig, the jowl has an even higher fat-to-meat ratio than standard pork belly bacon, resulting in a sweeter, more succulent flavor profile. You can enjoy jowl bacon fried, braised, slow-cooked, pan-seared, or grilled — it is firm and crisp when pan-fried or low-broiled as traditional breakfast bacon.

As for whether you should try jowl bacon, it may not be for you if regular bacon is already too fatty for your tastes or dietary needs. But if you especially love a good, fatty piece of belly bacon, the jowl's distinctive marbling and super-meaty taste could make it the cheaper bacon alternative you've been dreaming of — especially in this time of increasing grocery prices.