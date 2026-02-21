The Underrated Cut Of Pork That's A Better Seasoning Meat Than Bacon

Pork is the most popular type of meat in the world. It's fatty, beautifully rich, and irresistibly juicy. If it's not turning out that way once it comes off the heat, you're most likely making some cooking mistakes that are ruining your pork, according to experts. Depending on your preferences, there are plenty of pork cuts to choose from. Whether it's soft and flavorful tenderloin, melt-in-your-mouth ribs slathered in barbecue sauce, or slow-roasted crispy pork belly (the part that typically gives us bacon), the possibilities are endless. However, despite all of these alternatives, there's one particularly tasty option that often gets overlooked: hog jowl.

This underrated cut of pork comes from the pig's cheek area. It's usually known for its distinct white fat flecks that are spread across the muscle, a feature commonly referred to as marbling. In fact, marbling is what gives red meat its depth, tenderness, and juiciness. It's the very trait that makes Japan's wagyu beef so sought after. Because of this, and because hog jowl's fat content can at times exceed 70%, it often works even better than bacon or pancetta as seasoning meat.

The reason fat plays such an important role flavor-wise is that it works as a natural flavor carrier. It can easily soak up and hold on to flavors from herbs, spices, marinades, and seasonings. In addition, it doesn't burn as easily as lean cuts due to its high smoke point. As a result, hog jowl can develop deeper, more complex flavors as it slowly renders.