7 Vintage Grocery Store Features Boomers Remember Fondly

When you walk into a grocery store today, it's perfectly acceptable to move through your entire experience without interacting with another human. From using apps to help you save money on groceries to using a self-checkout (and following proper grocery store self-checkout etiquette rules, of course), modern grocery shopping can be a pretty impersonal, streamlined, in-and-out experience. This wasn't always the case, however — grocery shopping in the past looked far different than it does today.

For those of us who weren't there, it's tough to imagine what grocery stores were like back in the 1940s, '50s, and '60s. Barcodes had yet to be used in stores, electronic payment didn't exist, and self-checkout wasn't even an idea. Heading out for a weekly shopping trip back then was a far cry from the app-driven, digitized experience we get in modern grocery stores, and there are quite a few aspects of shopping from back in the day that boomers remember fondly. Let's take a look at the memories that boomers reminisce about when they remember grocery trips.