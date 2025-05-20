Why Are Aldi Barcodes So Big?

Aldi is not your regular grocery store. In fact, there are many things prospective customers should know before their first visit, such as remembering to bring a quarter for your shopping cart or knowing exactly when to go to beat long lines. One thing that may shock new shoppers is the size of Aldi's barcodes, which usually wrap around each product.

The store implemented these long, eye-catching barcodes in order to speed up the checkout process. By having a barcode on each side of a box or bag, the cashier can scan the items with ease and avoid awkwardly searching for the barcode. Not only does this save the customer many precious minutes, but it also aids in shortening the Aldi worker's checkout time (which is allegedly timed and scored).