Why Are Aldi Barcodes So Big?
Aldi is not your regular grocery store. In fact, there are many things prospective customers should know before their first visit, such as remembering to bring a quarter for your shopping cart or knowing exactly when to go to beat long lines. One thing that may shock new shoppers is the size of Aldi's barcodes, which usually wrap around each product.
The store implemented these long, eye-catching barcodes in order to speed up the checkout process. By having a barcode on each side of a box or bag, the cashier can scan the items with ease and avoid awkwardly searching for the barcode. Not only does this save the customer many precious minutes, but it also aids in shortening the Aldi worker's checkout time (which is allegedly timed and scored).
Why Aldi's barcodes are a work of genius
Aldi cashiers are known for their extremely fast checkout times. So fast that customers try to empty their cart before their cashier can finish ringing up their groceries (but usually to no avail). And while yes, some people may love a bit of idle chat with the Aldi workers, most people just want to get their groceries and head home for the night. The brand's huge barcodes are a smart way to not only improve the efficiency of its workers, but also get customers out quicker, and it seems that many Aldi shoppers appreciate the speediness of the Aldi cashiers.