How To Choose The Right Whisk Depending On Your Recipe

The humble whisk might not get much love compared to other cookware staples, such as knives or pans, but it's a ubiquitous presence in the kitchen nonetheless. Knowing the right model to use can really make the difference when it comes to how efficiently (and effectively) you can make a particular dish. A balloon whisk doesn't do you much good when it comes to mixing dough, for example, and a dough whisk isn't much help when it comes to making a meringue.

Picking the right whisk saves you time, effort, and, potentially, money. The wrong whisk, however, can leave you with underworked sauces prone to separating, egg whites that sink your soufflé, or clumpy, floury batters. Specialised equipment is nothing new in a kitchen; people wouldn't think twice about using a particular kind of knife for a certain job, after all. You might not even be aware of how many different types of whisks there are, but fear not. Here's a comprehensive rundown of five of the most popular types and how to use them. You'll be whisking like a pro in no time!