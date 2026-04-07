Remember The 1980s Atlanta Nightclub That Gave 'Disco Kroger' Its Name?
For most people, grocery stores are simply spaces of utility. You pop in once or twice a week to grab food or household supplies, and you go on your merry way, not thinking much of the shop that occupies such a fixed position in your life. In Atlanta, people seem to have a particular interest in the many Krogers around the city. Perhaps the most famous was the Murder Kroger on Ponce de Leon Avenue, named after the grim fact that the spot has laid claim to several lives. But there are many other named Krogers, including Stinky Kroger, which is very unfortunately located near a sewage treatment plant, Gay Kroger, in Midtown, which is known for its LGBTQ+ clientele, and, of course, there is (or was) Disco Kroger.
This Kroger, located in the storied neighborhood of Buckhead, officially closed down in 2022, but while its doors were open it held a very important part of Buckhead's raucous history due to its nightclub neighbor: The Limelight. Open from 1980 through 1987, The Limelight was located right next to the Buckhead Kroger, which was open 24 hours a day and often played host to the club's hard-partying clientele who flocked to its aisles for medication, band-aids, and probably a few good snacks to replenish energy after a night spent dancing and indulging in some spectacular partying. To know why Disco Kroger was so beloved (and significant), we must first dig into The Limelight, its history, and its larger-than-life reputation.
Stepping into The Limelight
Though Buckhead still has its fair share of bars and clubs, the nightlife pales in comparison to what it was in the 1980s. During this time, it was party central in the Southern metropolis (and though the city is a bit more tame now, you can still find some highly themed bars to keep you entertained). Perhaps the crown jewel of this rich, vibrant club scene was The Limelight, a disco that was affectionately known as The Studio 54 of the South. It was the place to be, and not just for Atlantans. Celebrities like Burt Reynolds, Grace Jones, Tina Turner, and even Andy Warhol made their way over to The Limelight to party.
As to what drew celebrities to this hot spot? Well, it's hard to pin down just one thing. Maybe it was the sharks that swam beneath the dance floor (until animal rights activists stepped in), the caged tigers , or the gilded, oversized, Egyptian-style bust that was the centerpiece of the club. Certainly the intricate light effects, professional dancers, and frequent, raunchy performances helped. No matter what gave Limelight its edge, in the seven years it was in operation, it became an Atlanta legend.
So why did Disco Kroger's name live on, even more than 30 years after the closure of the club that lent it its Disco cred? Well, simply put: it's an Atlanta thing. These names don't just act as cute references, after all. They preserve history in an ever-changing city.
Disco Kroger is dead, long live Disco Kroger
Officially, Disco Kroger closed down at the end of 2022. The lot was redeveloped (as is the case with so many precious parcels of Atlanta land) and now functions as a Publix, which isn't all bad news. After all, Publix does have some spectacular subs, and this location even had a wine bar (how very Buckhead). So you'd think that this would be the end of Disco Kroger. Well, no, actually. Many Atlantans still call the spot "Disco Kroger", even if it is now a Publix. A few others call it "Disco Publix", which adjusts for accuracy while still honoring its history. And Atlantans aren't the only ones keeping Disco Kroger alive.
The original structure of the Kroger was removed for redevelopment, but one wall was kept intact for a very important reason: to preserve history. The wall is home to a mural that honors the colorful, disco-full history of the spot, and its time as a safe haven and pre-party hangout for Southerners who made their way to the club for a glimpse into a lush and lavish party life that was usually reserved for cities like New York and Los Angeles. And even though you can't go to the original Kroger, or to the long defunct Limelight, you can still catch a glimpse into its past on your way to picking up a delicious Publix key lime pie (with its signature almond topping).