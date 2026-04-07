Remember The 1980s Atlanta Nightclub That Gave 'Disco Kroger' Its Name?

For most people, grocery stores are simply spaces of utility. You pop in once or twice a week to grab food or household supplies, and you go on your merry way, not thinking much of the shop that occupies such a fixed position in your life. In Atlanta, people seem to have a particular interest in the many Krogers around the city. Perhaps the most famous was the Murder Kroger on Ponce de Leon Avenue, named after the grim fact that the spot has laid claim to several lives. But there are many other named Krogers, including Stinky Kroger, which is very unfortunately located near a sewage treatment plant, Gay Kroger, in Midtown, which is known for its LGBTQ+ clientele, and, of course, there is (or was) Disco Kroger.

This Kroger, located in the storied neighborhood of Buckhead, officially closed down in 2022, but while its doors were open it held a very important part of Buckhead's raucous history due to its nightclub neighbor: The Limelight. Open from 1980 through 1987, The Limelight was located right next to the Buckhead Kroger, which was open 24 hours a day and often played host to the club's hard-partying clientele who flocked to its aisles for medication, band-aids, and probably a few good snacks to replenish energy after a night spent dancing and indulging in some spectacular partying. To know why Disco Kroger was so beloved (and significant), we must first dig into The Limelight, its history, and its larger-than-life reputation.