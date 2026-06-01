The Right Oven Temperature For Juicy Baked Chicken Thighs Every Time

When it comes to simple, comforting meals, baked chicken thighs are the perfect easy protein to pair with flavorful sides, such as mashed potatoes infused with sour cream or French onion-style green bean casserole. Generally speaking, chicken thighs are more forgiving than their white meat counterparts because dark meat poultry is higher in fat and doesn't dry out as quickly. This is doubly true for bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs because both the bone and the skin help retain moisture and flavor.

However, one of the most common mistakes giving you flavorless, dry chicken thighs is baking them at the wrong temperature. Generally speaking, preheating your oven to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature for producing juicy, flavorful chicken thighs with crispy skin. Using higher temperatures risks them drying out or even burning in a short amount of time, while cooking them for longer at lower temperatures also risks them drying out. This is especially true if you're using boneless skinless chicken thighs, which actually do better at a slightly lower temperature of, typically, around 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

How long to oven roast your chicken thighs depends on a few factors. Boneless skinless thighs cook much faster, requiring about 30 minutes in the oven. Bone-in, skin-on thighs need about 40 minutes. In either case, a meat thermometer is the best way to judge doneness with 165 degrees Fahrenheit being the lowest safe consumable temperature. Ideally, you should cook them to about 180 degrees to account for heat lost during resting.