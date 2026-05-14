What Exactly Is Bromated Flour Anyways?

If you've ever spotted the term "bromated flour" on an ingredient list, you should know that it doesn't refer to a type of flour (for example, whole wheat versus white flour, or types like cake or pizza flour). Rather, it refers to a chemical additive, and it's a little controversial, to say the least.

That additive is potassium bromate, and the idea of adding it to flour was patented in 1914. It's added to bread as an oxidizing agent that makes dough springier and stronger. Specifically, in "regular" (non-bromated) dough, the gluten proteins hang loose, while potassium bromate makes those loose ends connect together, building a network of gluten connections that makes for a more elastic dough. It also makes the dough retain gas, which leads to final baked products with a bigger volume, and it can make the bread fluffier and softer. It's a bit like working with an aged or matured flour (the aging causes the same gluten connections to form), but normally, aging flour would need weeks to oxidize, while potassium bromate does it in less time — and cheaply. Potassium bromate also bleaches flour, making for whiter baked goods.

So, this pretty much answers why people would want to use bromated flour: It provides consistent baking results at scale, plus it speeds up the flour maturation process. It tends to be used more by commercial bakers and for doughs like pizza and bagels (not cakes, for example, as you don't generally want strong gluten bonds in cake batter).