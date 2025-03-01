The Controversial Chemical In Your Bread: What You Need To Know

Sometimes the convenience of fast food comes with a list of seriously inconvenient side effects. From low-quality hot dog ingredients to rosy pink bacon, the industry is coming under closer scrutiny. Indeed, there are a number of ingredients that should send you running when eating at your favorite fast joint. One of the most concerning among them has to be potassium bromate, a chemical that is banned in various countries including Brazil, Canada, Nigeria, the European Union and the United Kingdom. The appeal of potassium bromate is that it promotes greater rising potential in flour products, which many companies make use of despite the alarming health risks.

In an increasingly health conscious world, there is some research that is encouraging many to stay clear of potassium bromate. The chemical is commonly added to baked goods and has shown to be a potential human carcinogen linked to health complications including tumors, thyroid issues, kidney damage, oxidative stress, and renal cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't posed any caution to regulate or ban the use of potassium bromate in foods, and the research that informed the decision doesn't appear to have been updated since the 1960s when it was first approved.