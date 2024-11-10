Why You Should Avoid Ordering Wine By The Color

When you sit down at a bar or restaurant and receive a long list of wines, it can feel quite intimidating. There are tons of aspects to take into consideration; variety, region, tasting notes, and vintages — just to name a few. But, luckily, there are very few fast and hard rules when it comes to wine. In reality, it comes down to your palate and what flavors you enjoy — not just being a fan of how the wine looks. When it comes to ordering wine, it's best not to choose based on color because it most likely will not reflect the taste.

It might seem like the color of wine would indicate flavor, like the way orange juice is orange and cranberry juice is red. But wine color actually has very little to do with flavor. Instead, it's all about the vinification process (how the wine is made) and the grape skins. To put it simply, the longer grape skins soak in the grape juice during the winemaking process, the darker the color will be. For example, the major difference between red and white wine is that red wine involves combining the grape skins with the juice, while white wines are made by separating the skins before fermentation (the process of turning the grape juice into alcohol). Longer skin contact allows wines to develop a deeper color, but doesn't necessarily indicate if they're sweet, dry, or peppery — that comes down to tannins and other chemical compounds that affect flavor.