Give Sangria A More Refreshing Touch This Summer With The Mojito Treatment

Whether you're a sangria veteran or a newbie to the sangria-making game, there are many ways to make sangria (the right way), especially with some creativity. Adding mint to your mojito-inspired concoction would work well with a white sangria, mixing white wine such as pinot grigio and a splash of dark rum for a complex element with lemonade and lime slices. Feel free to add some sugar to bring in more sweetness. And while the mint leaves can be stirred into the drink whole to get a good enough flavor, muddling them will leave you with richer flavors because the process releases essential oils and juices. However, if you're not confident with your muddling skills, you could also tear the leaves and stems to bring about a similar effect and potent taste.

Sangria is the type of drink that benefits from a variety of fruits to bring about your chosen taste. You could experiment with a strawberry-based sangria for peak sweetness. You'll want to muddle strawberries and mint leaves together to make a paste, then add your simple syrup (or make your own simple syrup for a personalized touch) until the strawberries liquify. Afterward, you'll want to add your choice of white wine and lemon juice, and stir together over ice.

Another go-to fruit to add to your sangria is pomegranate for a more muted sweet flavor. Pomegranate is also well-paired with strawberries in sangria because together this combination provides a good balance between fruitiness and tartness while the mint leaves mellow out and bring a cooling balance to the flavor. Experiment till you find a combination you like.