Give Sangria A More Refreshing Touch This Summer With The Mojito Treatment
There may be no better symbol of summer than a fruity glass of sangria. Mojitos are known for a distinct crisp, refreshing flavor and sangria is known for its characteristic fruitiness, so when combined, you get the best of both worlds. Sangria lovers will be pleased to know that there are several ways to zhuzh up their favorite beverage, and just like toppling in some beer makes for a pleasantly unexpected summer sangria twist, a certain fresh herb elevates the classic drink too. Incorporating mint is the secret to a truly refreshing sangria.
Mint leaves are popular additions to most cocktails because of the cooling element they add to the drink. When next making sangria, consider muddling (gently crushing and mashing using a muddler) mint leaves with your chosen selection of fruit to bring about a balance in the strong fruity flavors. It's always important to choose the right type of mint leaves when perfecting your DIY mix. While mojito mint is traditionally used by some bartenders because it ramps up the taste, spearmint is another aromatic option that blends well with cocktails. Another mint variety to consider is bergamot, which releases a sweet and citrus-like taste that complements the fruits in the drink. Adding fresh mint leaves to sangria brings a nicely refreshing touch to the wine-based cocktail.
The best sangria and mint combinations to experiment with
Whether you're a sangria veteran or a newbie to the sangria-making game, there are many ways to make sangria (the right way), especially with some creativity. Adding mint to your mojito-inspired concoction would work well with a white sangria, mixing white wine such as pinot grigio and a splash of dark rum for a complex element with lemonade and lime slices. Feel free to add some sugar to bring in more sweetness. And while the mint leaves can be stirred into the drink whole to get a good enough flavor, muddling them will leave you with richer flavors because the process releases essential oils and juices. However, if you're not confident with your muddling skills, you could also tear the leaves and stems to bring about a similar effect and potent taste.
Sangria is the type of drink that benefits from a variety of fruits to bring about your chosen taste. You could experiment with a strawberry-based sangria for peak sweetness. You'll want to muddle strawberries and mint leaves together to make a paste, then add your simple syrup (or make your own simple syrup for a personalized touch) until the strawberries liquify. Afterward, you'll want to add your choice of white wine and lemon juice, and stir together over ice.
Another go-to fruit to add to your sangria is pomegranate for a more muted sweet flavor. Pomegranate is also well-paired with strawberries in sangria because together this combination provides a good balance between fruitiness and tartness while the mint leaves mellow out and bring a cooling balance to the flavor. Experiment till you find a combination you like.